Jabbed kids get free Sydney Easter Show tickets while unvaxxed kids charged full price

Sydney's Royal Easter Show has come under fire after organisers announced that vaccinated children will be allowed free entry, while unvaccinated kids would be charged full price to enter.

Kids aged five to 11 will be given a free ticket to the show by rolling up their sleeves for the jab at Sydney's Olympic Park vaccination centre.

The Royal Easter show runs from Friday April 8 to Easter Tuesday on April 19.

An all-day ticket for a child to attend the show costs $23.50.

This is vile on so many levels.



Shame on the @eastershow. https://t.co/8ZOVxwnHHk — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 2, 2022

"This two-tiered society in Australia lives on," said Evelyn Rae in a video posted to Twitter which has been viewed over 100,000 times.

"It still exists to this day, even past the vaccine mandates from our government, utter madness.

"This is for children, aged 5 to 11 years old, our babies, our most vulnerable precious souls are having to be raised and to grow up in a two-tiered society in Australia, in a first-world nation."

A Facebook post by NSW Health promoting the free pass for jabbed kids had its comments disabled due to a fierce backlash from parents slamming the decision.

Some saw the move as further 'punishment' as families struggle with cost of living pressures, others called on organisers to make the event free for all kids after the show was cancelled in 2020 and a limited event last year.

The tickets to vaccinated kids are being given out by the Sydney Local Health District and the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW.

“This is a fantastic way for families to protect their children and the broader community against COVID-19, while saving money and having a great family day out at one of Sydney’s biggest events,” Sydney Local Health District Chief Executive Dr Teresa Anderson said.

“We know COVID-19 in children is often milder than in adults, but it can still cause serious illness.

“Ensuring children are vaccinated also helps protect older and more vulnerable members of their families, such as grandparents or those with who are immuno-compromised or have chronic lung and heart conditions."