ABC 'journalist' DELETES Twitter after being exposed by Rebel News

An "award-winning" ABC journalist has reportedly deleted her Twitter account following backlash for her comments against Rebel News.

Last week, Jan Fran told ABC viewers:

"Far-right influencers will put themselves in the thick of it and then use that footage or use those pictures... yeah... on their website next to some merchandise".

Hours after I published my response to her outrageous comment on national TV, the seasoned journalist reportedly deleted her own Twitter account.

She deleted her A/C and ran away :) — Krishanu (@Krishanudhar87) August 28, 2021

Oh poor Jan Fran @abcmelbourne has taken down her account 😂 — Matthew Symons (@MatthewSymons8) August 28, 2021