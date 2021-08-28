ABC 'journalist' DELETES Twitter after being exposed by Rebel News
WATCH: Jan Fran CANCELS herself.
An "award-winning" ABC journalist has reportedly deleted her Twitter account following backlash for her comments against Rebel News.
Last week, Jan Fran told ABC viewers:
"Far-right influencers will put themselves in the thick of it and then use that footage or use those pictures... yeah... on their website next to some merchandise".
Hours after I published my response to her outrageous comment on national TV, the seasoned journalist reportedly deleted her own Twitter account.
She deleted her A/C and ran away :)— Krishanu (@Krishanudhar87) August 28, 2021
Oh poor Jan Fran @abcmelbourne has taken down her account 😂— Matthew Symons (@MatthewSymons8) August 28, 2021
Just went to see her account and of course, it's gone. She will of course blame it on far-right "hate speech".— Revilo (@revilokcalb) August 28, 2021
