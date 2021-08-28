ABC 'journalist' DELETES Twitter after being exposed by Rebel News

WATCH: Jan Fran CANCELS herself.

An "award-winning" ABC journalist has reportedly deleted her Twitter account following backlash for her comments against Rebel News.

Last week, Jan Fran told ABC viewers:

"Far-right influencers will put themselves in the thick of it and then use that footage or use those pictures... yeah... on their website next to some merchandise".

Hours after I published my response to her outrageous comment on national TV, the seasoned journalist reportedly deleted her own Twitter account.

 

