January 13, 1984: Be Careful What You Wish For

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a police investigation into a billboard depicting Justin Trudeau in a Nazi uniform.

So, what are the rules for calling your opponents Nazis?

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“I don’t think Trudeau is a treasonous traitor. And I warn anyone who says so: be careful what you wish for. Because if a difference of opinion is considered a crime, or treason, who do you think will be first against the wall? Conservatives, of course. “Look at the witch hunt in the U.S. right now, the cancel culture down there that’s out of control. You won’t be arresting Trudeau for treason. He’ll be arresting you for treason. If treason is stretched beyond its proper meaning to include political disagreements. “Trudeau is many terrible things, but he is not a Nazi and he has not committed treason.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.