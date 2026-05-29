Jason Kenney and Keith Wilson face off in debate over Alberta's future

I was in Calgary this week covering the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy’s "A Debate Over Canada" event. Keith Wilson, K.C., squared off against former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, arguing the benefits of a free and independent Alberta. Kenney presented his reasons for remaining in Canada, adopting the slogan "Lead, Not Leave."

It came down to hope vs. fear.

Wilson painted a picture of a thriving economy fuelled by Albertans' strong work ethic and drive. Alberta, he says, has the talent, the skills, and the resources.

Kenney’s arguments were based on emotion: loyalty, nostalgia for times gone by, and love of country. Fear was also a common theme as Kenney lamented to the crowd — who were predominantly Wilson supporters — how, the day after a referendum vote, Albertans would lose their passports, the airports would close, and businesses would flee.

Wilson laid out a plan and a pathway forward, speaking briefly about the recently convened Alberta Transition Council (ATC), a group of professionals working on a transition plan should a referendum on Alberta Independence succeed.

Kenney presented no plan on how to fix Confederation and Alberta's place in it, other than to suggest we must continue to fight for Canada.

The debate itself remained mutually respectful. There were no shots fired, no disparaging remarks, which in today’s political climate was refreshing.

Wilson was the clear winner in this debate.