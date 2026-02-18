Jason Kenney, Charles Adler unite to slam former supporters as 'racists'

Despite levying harsh criticism at Jason Kenney prior to Alberta's 2019 provincial election, talk radio host turned Senator Charles Adler came together with the former premier to brand their former supporters as racists.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle looked at a story published by Blacklock's Reporter, which detailed allegations Adler made about his days as a political talk radio host.

The Trudeau-appointed senator suggested his refusal to embrace bigotry affected his former career, implying many in the audience held racist views. Kenney has been throwing the same allegation at critics online, with Senator Adler then coming to his defence and praising his disparagement of Alberta separatists.

“I know, from my going on my two decades of media experience, that your listeners and viewers love it when you call them dumb,” Lise said. “Nothing builds community like talking down to your viewers and listeners.”

The former conservative radio host caught “a mind virus” at some point, said Sheila, “and then he decided that it's nicer to be liked than right.”