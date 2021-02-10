Jason Kenney's lockdown blowback from freedom-minded Albertans

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Lorne Gunter, columnist for the Edmonton Sun called in to talk about on his recent article about the “out of touch UCP”.

Here's a bit of what Lorne had to say:

“I think Albertans were very reluctant to buy into a second lockdown. We did the spring — we knew far less about the pandemic then, we didn't know how to deal with it well. So yes, we put up with that for about six weeks. “But on the second one around... despite the number of deaths being higher, there was far more infection, so the rate itself of people dying from it was lower and people were kind of nonchalant... about that. “But as soon as the case load got pretty heavy, Albertans said 'okay, okay, okay,' I'll wear a mask when I go to the store and I won't go to the movie theatre and I won't go to a hockey game...”

