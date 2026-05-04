JMX Environmental takes out the trash after firing antisemite Hasan Aydin

This just in: we have another Islamist bozo on the loose. But don’t fret – this story comes with a happy ending.

Here’s the crux of the matter: our friends at Leviathan tipped us off about an employee at Pickering, Ont.-based JMX Environmental. His name is Hasan Aydin.

Aydin worked as a Supervisor for JMX. He’s also a member of LiUNA Canada Local 506.

Alas, in his spare time, Aydin is instrumental for the targeted harassment of Jewish community in Toronto’s Bathurst and Sheppard area. This harassment has been ongoing for almost two years now.

Disturbingly, we’ve been informed that without Aydin’s involvement, these hate gatherings would not be possible given that he provides a role that no others are able to provide given that so many of these reprobates are unemployed losers.

Astute viewers will recall that the de rigueur behaviour at these gatherings includes chants for genocide of the Jewish people, the display of swastikas, and even individuals cosplaying as the terrorist mastermind Sinwar.

The cops routinely do nothing. Well, other than deliver these reprobates coffee and donuts on cold days. Ah, “You’ve always got time for Tim Hortons” as the saying goes…

But get this: so uber-entitled is Hasan Aydin that he openly makes use of his JMX Environmental company vehicle!

He uses this vehicle – which is fully festooned with JMX logos – to provide logistics in which to transport various hate materials. This includes flags, signs, audio amplification equipment, and chairs. And so shameless is Aydin that he is often spotted donning clothing that features the logo of LiUNA Local 506. We wonder how this union feels about that exposure given that LiUNA is not the same as CUPE, which embraces Jew haters?

As for those mirthful materials Aydin transports, this includes signs that depict Jews as rats and naked creatures. Aydin also uses JMX company ladders to tear down posters of Israeli hostages and other materials put up by the Jewish community at this intersection. He’s even used his JMX truck to transport these materials to target a synagogue in Thornhill. Nice.

We recently reached out to JMX Environmental just to see if they appreciated this sort of advertising so to speak.

Here were our questions:

1. Is JMX aware of the behaviour of Mr. Aydin?

2. Do his activities violate JMX’s code of conduct?

3. Does JMX have anything to state regarding those people (especially those in the Jewish community) who are alarmed by Mr. Aydin’s rhetoric?

4. Is JMX concerned that company resources are being used by Mr. Aydin to pursue his hateful agenda?

5. Can you please pass on the contact information for Mr. Aydin so that I may get his side of the story?

The next day, we received the following response from Peter Bensley, a Certified Engineering Technologist at JMX Environmental:

“I would like to inform you that Mr. Aydin no longer works for JMX Environmental. We were unaware of his involvement in these protests and do not support hate gatherings of any kind. JMX took action on the same day that his involvement was brought to our attention. We consulted with our legal team and cut ties with Mr. Aydin that morning without hesitation.

“Our company vehicle and equipment are back in our possession.

“JMX employs people with diverse backgrounds, including those from the Jewish community. Hate speech is not and will not be part of our culture.

“We wish you and the Jewish community well in these difficult times and hope that peace is restored soon.” END-QUOTE

Bravo, Mr. Bensley.

As for Hasan Aydin, the latest Islamist bozo to be outed – and subsequently terminated – a lyric from a certain Queen song springs to mind. Namely: “Another one bites the dust.”