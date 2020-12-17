Joe Biden's Revenge: Left-wing violence with Joel Pollak and Ezra Levant

In this clip from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak called in to talk about Joe Biden's troubled victory speech.

Joel wrote about the Monday evening speech, delivered after the Electoral College voted Biden the winner:

Biden did not just acknowledge victory; he taunted his defeated opponent, President Donald Trump.

In this interview discussing his piece, Joel said:

“...Biden condemned intimidation and threats and so forth against poll workers, election workers, election officials — he was right to do so. “But he didn't condemn the physical attacks against Trump supporters, he didn't condemn the intimidation against Trump's lawyers. With Biden, condemnation of violence is almost always entirely in one direction. ”

You can buy Joel's brand new book on this topic here: Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

