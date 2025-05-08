Joel Pollak: Trump favours Carney — a 'weaker' Canadian leader — for U.S. interests

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Joel Pollak, senior editor-at-large for Breitbart News, joined Ezra to discuss Mark Carney's first visit to the Oval Office and Donald Trump's role in Carney's recent electoral victory.

Despite the anti-Trump tone of Carney's campaign during the recent federal election, Trump has repeatedly indicated that Carney was his preferred candidate, even claiming some credit for Carney's April 28 victory – a claim that's difficult to dispute, given that Trump supplied him with a roster of issues to hold over Canadians, including talk of Canada becoming "the 51st state."

This apparent favouritism toward Carney has left many right-leaning Canadians confused: why would Donald Trump back a borderline socialist like Mark Carney?

Joel Pollak asserts that it all goes back to Trump's mandate to put America first. "The theory we have at Breitbart News is that Trump prefers a weaker Canadian leader to one who's stronger and able to push back," Pollak said. "I think Trump preferred a liberal leader, frankly, than one who is conservative and might have the ability to make a stronger case for the national interest."

Pollak continued: "I happen to like [Pierre Poilievre’s] policies in a number of ways, in many ways. And many conservatives in the United States were quietly rooting for the Conservative Party. At the same time, I do think that Trump believes that he can get a better deal from Canada in terms of trade if he applies this kind of pressure."

"Do I like it in every case? I don't, but that's, I think, what his 'America First' policy is about."