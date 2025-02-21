Judge losing patience as Crown STALLS in Tommy Robinson case

Tommy Robinson’s legal team continues to fight for basic disclosure, battling the Crown's ongoing delays in providing crucial documents required under its courtroom obligations.

Robinson, already imprisoned for releasing his documentary 'Silenced', is now facing charges under the UK’s Terrorism Act.

Reporting from Westminster Magistrates Court on the latest developments in Robinson’s case, it was clear to me that the government’s failure to comply with disclosure obligations was testing the patience of the court.

Robinson’s legal team had submitted formal requests for crucial documents that would allow him to mount a defense. Despite these legal obligations, the Crown has stonewalled, failing to respond to letters and missing deadlines.

The Crown prosecutor claimed they had only just received the latest request — a claim that is clearly a damnable lie given that the documents had been properly filed and served a week prior.

I asked Ben Habib on his thoughts about Tommy Robinsons treatment in solitary confinement.



“An absolutely awful man. Lord Hermer should be sacked”.



Full interview coming soon! pic.twitter.com/AVt7XCqI95 — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 20, 2025

While no substantive ruling was made today, the judge signalled growing impatience with the prosecution’s delaying tactics and invited Robinson’s lawyers to file a formal application demanding further particulars.

The broader implications of Robinson’s case extend beyond today’s hearing. The charges stem from his refusal to comply with the UK’s terrorism law, which allows authorities to detain individuals entering or leaving the country, interrogate them for six hours without the right to remain silent, and demand access to their electronic devices. Robinson refused to hand over his phone’s password, citing privacy concerns, and is now being prosecuted under a bogus legal pretext.

Meanwhile, Robinson remains in solitary confinement — more than 100 days and counting — for defying a judge’s order by sharing his film online. His prolonged isolation amounts to a form of psychological torture with the UK government waging relentless lawfare against Robinson to silence his dissenting voice.

All the smart people said @JDVance was just making it up. https://t.co/OXiugxoskL — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 20, 2025

International attention is beginning to mount, with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance recently condemning the UK’s crackdown on free speech in a speech in Munich. If Robinson’s prosecution continues, even former U.S. President Donald Trump might weigh in on this outrageous authoritarian campaign against political opposition.

For now, Robinson’s legal fight continues and today’s hearing serves as another example of the British government’s refusal to play by its own rules in its pursuit of its political enemies.