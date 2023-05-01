Jury learns slain BC girl was sexually assaulted in Ibrahim Ali murder trial

E-transfer (Canada):

In today's video report, I recap the horrific details learned in BC Supreme Court on Friday about the murder of a 13-year-old BC teen back in 2017.

2. For more background on this murder trial and a update on why media can no longer publish the name or image of the 13 year old victim you can read my most recent article below. https://t.co/INbT05vLeF — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 26, 2023

Ibrahim Ali, a Trudeau “fast-tracked” Syrian refugee, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of the child nearly a year after her body was found in a wooded area in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 19, 2017. If found guilty, it will mean that Ali killed the young child just three months after arriving to Canada.

After taking almost six years for the trial to start and many in-trial delays since it began on April 5, the jury finally heard opening remarks from the Crown and they were more disturbing than what has previously been published about the case.

Click on the full video report to hear how the jury learned that the girl was sexually assaulted and strangled to death, how a responding RCMP officer who was searching for the teen helped find her body, and the moment Ali appeared to be snickering in court.

