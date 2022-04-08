Justin Trudeau: Higher taxes for everyone means... more money for everyone?

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed Justin Trudeau's attempts to justify his 'price on pollution' that was recently raised at the beginning of April.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday unveiled another out-of-control federal budget for 2022 as the country is in the midst of a 30-year high for inflation and the cost of living continues to skyrocket.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discussed Justin Trudeau's attempts to justify his "price on pollution" that was recently raised at the beginning of April. 

Commenting on the prime minister's comments, Sheila said:

"It's like he has no idea what part of the country the farmers are from. You talked to the farmers? Oh, the farmers in like Western Manitoba, all of Saskatchewan, all of Alberta and the interior of B.C.? You talked to them? Guess how they voted — all blue."

Rebel News DAILY Livestream's air weekdays at noon ET/10 a.m. MT.

