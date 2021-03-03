WATCH: Trudeau refutes China: “OBVIOUS” that ‘Two Michaels’ arrest connected to Meng Wanzhou

A Chinese ambassador has alleged that the kidnapping of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are not connected to the December 2018 arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the Vancouver International Airport.

Earlier today, a reporter asked for Justin Trudeau's comments on the allegation.

TRUDEAU: No. It is obvious that the ‘Two Michaels’ were arrested on trumped-up national security charges, days after we fulfilled out extradition treaty responsibilities towards our allies, the United States. Chinese officials at the time were very clear that they absolutely were connected... and nothing the ambassador can say now... will dissuade me from understanding that that is indeed the case.

Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Huawei and the daughter of the company’s founder, has been accused of numerous crimes including breaking American sanctions against Iran. She is currently facing extradition to the United States to face charges there.

Last year, Trudeau addressed a similar question during a June 2020 press conference.

“They made those links from the very beginning, and continue to put political pressure on Canada through that detention,” Trudeau said outside Rideau Cottage, when asked about formal spying charges finally being filed against the two Canadian citizens after the pair had already served around 600 days in Chinese detention.

“It has been obvious from the beginning that this was a political decision made by the Chinese government, and we deplore it, and have from the very beginning.”

In a December 2019 phone call with then-Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the arrests of the the men “unjustified”.

