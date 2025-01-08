Labour blocks new inquiry into Pakistani 'grooming gangs'

There will be no new inquiry into the abuse of British girls by Pakistani gangs after MPs from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party blocked a Conservative demand for further investigations into child sexual exploitation.

The motion was voted down by a vote of 364 to 111.

Conservative MP Chris Philp accused Starmer of using Labour's “supermajority in Parliament to block a national inquiry into the rape gangs scandal,” the Daily Mail reported.

The issue has come to the forefront in recent weeks after U.S. tech mogul and presidential adviser Elon Musk shed light on the failures of British authorities to protect young girls from predators.

“Please call your member of parliament and tell them that the hundreds of thousands of little girls in Britain who were, and still are, being systematically, horrifically gang-raped deserve some justice in this world,” Musk wrote on X ahead of Wednesday's vote. “This is vitally important or it will just keep happening.”

But with Labour picking up a large electoral victory in July 2024 — despite winning with the smallest share of the vote in over 100 years — the push for a new inquiry was doomed to fail.

A new inquiry was merely “political opportunism,” Education Minister Catherine McKinnell said. “Instead of chasing headlines we want to focus our efforts and our actions on vulnerable children.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch had sought an amendment to Labour's Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which claimed was already “the biggest piece of child protection legislation in a generation.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage, meanwhile, prior to the vote said his party would lead its own private inquiry if the government would not. The party would raise funds and appoint “independent arbiters,” he said, citing “overwhelming support” for the matter.

Speaking about the need for a new inquiry, Farage said it was necessary to examine the extent of which “gangs of Pakistani men [were] raping young white girls. Because, ultimately, it seems to me, there's a deep racist element behind what happened.”

“Now I might be right, I might be wrong, but doesn't the country deserve a full, open national inquiry?” Farage asked.