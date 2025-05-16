Lawyer probing Trudeau’s hateful rhetoric that vilified unvaccinated Canadians

In 2021, then-prime minister Justin Trudeau’s divisive rhetoric branded unvaccinated Canadians as extremists, questioning whether society should “tolerate” them. These calculated words, amplified by policies like travel bans and the ArriveCAN app, segregated millions, cost livelihoods, and fractured families. Now, lawyer Daniel Freiheit, known as Lion Advocacy on X, is investigating the fallout, seeking accountability for a campaign that weaponized fear and turned neighbours against neighbours.

Trudeau’s narrative wasn’t just rhetoric—it was backed by what biostatistician Regina Watteel calls fraudulent science. In her books, ‘Fisman’s Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science’ and ‘The Accomplices’, Watteel exposes how three leading Canadian institutions used manipulated data to demonize the unvaccinated and push vaccine uptake, driven by political and financial motives. The result? A nation divided, with policies that barred unvaccinated Canadians from planes, trains, funerals, and more, while ArriveCAN turned travel into a dystopian ordeal.

Freiheit’s investigation reveals the human toll. “Trudeau’s words ruined lives,” he says. Families were torn apart, friendships ended, and careers destroyed over personal medical choices. Even those with valid religious or medical exemptions faced harassment and exclusion. Stories flooding Freiheit’s X post tell of missed funerals, broken homes, and spiraling mental health—scars that remain fresh.

The legal question is whether Trudeau’s rhetoric crossed into criminal hate speech. While vaccination status isn’t a protected group under Canadian law, Freiheit argues this is a gray area worth exploring. Trudeau campaigned on this wedge issue, essentially turning vaccine status into a moral litmus test for political gain. The policies that followed—travel bans, job losses, and community isolation—suggest a punitive agenda, not public health.

Freiheit’s mission is clear: truth, accountability, and a precedent to prevent future leaders from fomenting this kind of hate. He’s gathering stories from affected Canadians, taking in information in hopes that no politician can hide behind “pandemic fear” or “cabinet confidence” while segregating citizenry.

Seeking details on the parliamentary decision to impose stringent and exclusionary measures on millions of Canadians, Freiheit encountered resistance cloaked in cabinet confidence. “How much leeway does cabinet confidence give a cabinet member? Can criminal speech be protected under cabinet confidence?” he asks, almost rhetorically. “That’s where I got concerned.”

Regarding vaccination status as a protected ground, Freiheit argues for a statutory amendment. “I think the decision to get vaccinated… well, I wouldn’t recommend hating anybody for that,” he says, “I think there may be various reasons that they don’t want to get vaccinated.”

Ultimately, the decision rests with the individual. Where risk exists, choice must prevail.