Lawyer Rocco Galati faces class action over COVID case handling

Rocco Galati, once hailed as a fearless advocate for Canadians challenging COVID-19 measures, now finds himself at the centre of a class action lawsuit. The Toronto-based lawyer, alongside his firm and the Constitutional Rights Centre (CRC), stands accused of pocketing millions while delivering doomed legal advice that left clients with crushed cases and staggering court costs.

The lawsuit, targeting the "Galati Defendants," alleges negligent misrepresentation and a pattern of sloppy, "bad beyond argument" pleadings across six legal challenges launched between 2020 and 2024. These cases, spanning Ontario, British Columbia, and federal courts, promised injunctions and constitutional wins against vaccine mandates and masking rules.

Instead, courts repeatedly dismissed them as prolix or procedurally flawed, with some plaintiffs — like once ousted Toronto paramedic Scarlett Martyn — left owing up to $200,000 in costs. Martyn, a mother of four and a 20-year service medal recipient, paid Galati $3,500 for representation that allegedly went nowhere.

The lawsuit slams the Galati Defendants for poor communication and steering unionized clients away from their unions — despite knowing, after an initial ruling, that grievances were their only legal avenue against employers. It accuses the defendants of chasing ideology over client needs, leaving plaintiffs with hefty costs and stalled cases, often appealing flawed filings instead of fixing them as judges advised.

While Canadians lost jobs and businesses during the pandemic, Galati allegedly raked in millions through retainers and fundraising campaigns, promising to fight government overreach. The plaintiffs, including healthcare workers and municipal employees, now demand their money back — seeking $4 million in general damages, $1 million in special damages, and more in punitive claims.

Galati’s counsel, Ken Fitz of McLennan Ross, insists he’ll defend this "baseless" suit, while the CRC is represented by Joe Spelliscy of Duncan Craig LLP. Yet, the lawyer's track record raises eyebrows — his 2024 defamation case was tossed under anti-SLAPP laws, costing him $132,000. Former clients like Dr. Kulvinder Gill and Dr. Ashvinder Lamba are also suing him separately for negligence, at $2 million and $600,000 respectively.

For those who scraped together their last dollars in a last-ditch effort to fight against government overreach, this stings like a betrayal masquerading as justice. They turned to Galati for a lifeline, only to be plunged into a legal nightmare.