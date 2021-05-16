UPDATE: Lawyer says Pastor Tim Stephens unlawfully arrested under amended AHS order

James Kitchen, the lawyer from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, who is representing Fairview Baptist Church pastor Tim Stephens, says that Calgary police arrested Stephens using an Alberta Health Services order that is no longer in effect.

On March 6, Alberta Health Services went to court, in secret, and got a restraining order against Chris Scott, the owner of the Whistle Stop Cafe, Glen Carritt of United We Roll and unnamed John and Jane Does — in other words, the rest of us Albertans.

Nobody in the province was allowed to organize, attend or promote “illegal public gatherings” of greater than five that did not social distance or force people to wear masks. Chris Scott was arrested and held for three days under that order. Pastor Artur Pawlowski was also arrested in Calgary under that order and held for two days.

But lawyers for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms had that order amended, as you can see here. The order was modified so that it only applied to Chris Scott, Glen Carritt or anyone acting on their behalf.

Kitchen said that Calgary police arrested Pastor Tim Stephens under this order, and that “Tim's arrest is unlawful in every sense of the word. Even more so than Artur's was,” adding that the pastor will “spend the night in jail unless [Calgary police] release him.” Kitchen said he'd start the fight for the pastor's release in the morning.

If things change, or when Pastor Tim Stephens is released from jail, Rebel News will let you know.