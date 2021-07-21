LEAKED VIDEO: Daily Mail Australia caught manufacturing fake news

It should go without saying that you shouldn't believe everything you hear — especially if you hear it from the mainstream media.

Here's a perfect example — it's a video of Barclay Crawford, the editor for the Daily Mail in Australia, one of the world's most visited English news sites.

The leaked video was captured during a recent editorial meeting about the outlet's pandemic reporting, and it perfectly illustrates why many have lost their trust in the people we expect to report the news accurately.