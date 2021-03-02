Liberal media didn't know what to do with Trump's CPAC speech

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at some CPAC speakers and focused on Trump's 90-minute headline speech.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about how CBC covered it:

“...the CBC isn’t really allowed to say anything critical of Trudeau, so they have to create the simulation of them being skeptics and critics by, you know, holding the former leader of another country to account. “Even that hard-left-wing, bitter analysis was the most popular thing on the CBC’s website yesterday. What — you thought it would be some story about how Canadian maple syrup is inherently racist because it is cultural appropriation of Aboriginal customs and so it’s bigoted? “Naw; even the CBC’s viewers want to hear about Trump. And that made CBC reporters really mad.”

