Liberal MP wants ‘protective zones’ for constituency offices

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A Liberal MP wants the Trudeau government to legislate “protective zones” around constituency offices, amid growing threats against elected officials.

MP Marco Mendicino, formerly the public safety minister, wants a buffer zone upwards of 100 metres. Those who contravene could face jail time.

Mendicino told The Canadian Press these zones, if approved, would be part of regulations from Bill C-70, An Act respecting countering foreign interference. It received Royal Assent on June 20.

“We have to take parliamentary security more seriously,” he said. “We need to open our eyes and recognize that political violence is … happening in our communities.”

"They need to dial it down": Alberta Premier Danielle Smith calls out progressive politicians for their hostile rhetoric against conservatives after an attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/2Ac89HgYyi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 15, 2024

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme raised similar concerns in an interview with The Canadian Press last month. Examples include the vandalism of Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s Montreal office.

Windows were smashed and walls were painted on, causing “major damage.” Miller called this a “criminal act.” Montreal police reported no arrests on July 18 morning.

MP Mendicino says that while people have constitutional rights to express their views, points of contention cannot lead to threats, intimidation or harassment. He has received “a barrage of death threats.” A man recently spat on the member of Parliament in Ottawa.

With more and more elected officials facing threats, according to government data, Commissioner Duheme said most cases do not result in criminal charges.

FAILED ASSASSINATION: Shots fired at Donald Trump!



More to come. pic.twitter.com/vvatsIOl4V — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 13, 2024

On legislating additional Criminal Code provisions, Justice Minister Arif Virani said current provisions were sufficient.

The comments follow the attempted assassination of U.S. Presidential Candidate, Donald Trump, at a Pennsylvania rally. He escaped death Saturday after being clipped on his right ear.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc received a prompt security briefing from the RCMP and Canadian Intelligence soon after. He did not divulge those discussions.

LeBlanc told reporters the Trudeau government bolstered RCMP funding to ensure they have “all the tools necessary and the people necessary.”

Five days after narrowly escaping an assassination attempt, former President Donald Trump delivered an impassioned plea for national unity as he accepted the Republican presidential nomination at the 2024 GOP National Convention in Milwaukee.



MORE: https://t.co/bZctjlFRXA pic.twitter.com/pztFoGxA6U — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 19, 2024

Over the 2022/23 fiscal year, the agency spent $1.8 million to protect MPs from $1.3 million the year prior. Security costs could surpass $3.4 million this fiscal year.

The RCMP typically protects political party leaders only during election campaigns. Backbench MPs and parliamentary secretaries usually don't receive RCMP protection.

MP Mendicino urged his colleagues to press social media companies to do more against online harassment. He worries “that the trends are all moving in the wrong direction,” pledging to fight this issue to prevent further political violence.

“Politicians need to look in the mirror themselves,” the MP said, noting it isn’t “particularly helpful” to point fingers at each other. “I think we’ve got a collective responsibility to raise the bar of political debate.”