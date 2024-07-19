Police believe anti-Israel protesters vandalized immigration minister's office

The Canadian Press / Ryan Remiorz

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

An investigation has been launched after the Montreal constituency office of Immigration Minister Marc Miller was vandalized on Thursday night, police say.

Windows were smashed and walls were painted on, said Montreal police Const. Sabrina Gauthier. She also said that “major damage” was done on the inside of the office, reported The Canadian Press.

Miller said in a social media post he condemned the act but was thankful no staff were injured.

During the night, my riding office in downtown Montreal was vandalized. This is a criminal act, which I condemn unequivocally.



My teams are safe and unharmed. That’s the most important.



The SPVM and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been notified. — Marc Miller ᐅᑭᒫᐃᐧᐅᓃᐸᐄᐧᐤᐃᔨᐣ (@MarcMillerVM) July 18, 2024

“This is a criminal act, which I condemn unequivocally,” Miller wrote, adding both local police and the RCMP have been informed.

Police say the Israel-Hamas war is likely the root of the vandalism. The act comes after demonstrations from anti-Israel protesters in recent days.

“We live in a democratic country. Every individual has the full right to protest, to express their opinions, and to make their discontent heard,” Miller said.

“However, no matter the point of view, nothing can excuse vandalism and the endangerment of others. These are no longer peaceful protests.”