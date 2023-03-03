Liberals’ election monitors kept warnings of Chinese electoral influence to themselves

The Canadian Press / John Woods

According to a report from Blacklock's Reporter Friday morning, federal campaign watchers admitted to seeing "implications that foreign interference could be occurring" in the 2021 campaign but told no one.

Fed elxn monitors saw "foreign interference could be occurring" in 2021 campaign but kept suspicions to themselves, deputy tells astonished MPs: "This is a value judgment." https://t.co/1T12fef1i7 #cdnpoli @ChristineNorm pic.twitter.com/tv2FvmUF4V — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) March 3, 2023

“We determined a threshold – and this is not a bright line, this is a value judgment on the part of the panel – had not been met,” testified Rob Stewart, who now serves as a deputy trade minister and acted as an election monitor in 2021.

“That, as it happened, means we did not define a threshold since it was not meant. But we were seeing indications that foreign interference could be occurring.”

A CSIS whistleblower claims senior Liberals were warned about the Chinese communist government influence that was targeting Liberal MP Han Dong for victory in his nomination by intimidating seniors and foreign students to vote for him.

Liberal MP Han Dong is alleged to have been helped by the Chinese consulate in Toronto during his 2019 nomination race, by bussing in seniors & students to vote for him, according to CSIS docs & sources



CSIS asked the PM's senior staff to rescind Dong's nomination, per sources pic.twitter.com/cMSlObsPwt — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) February 24, 2023

The CSIS leaker claims Prime Minister Trudeau intervened to stop the party from axing Dong's nomination.

Dong is one of eleven Liberals that CSIS claims benefited from Chinese interference. Trudeau has dismissed as racist claims that Dong is CCP- influenced. Dong skipped a Liberal-sponsored vote to condemn China's genocide against Turkic Muslims and Uyghurs.

Trudeau is standing by Liberal MP Han Dong, who allegedly received help from the Chinese Communist Party during 2021's election.

After hinting at his critics being racist, Trudeau then warns CSIS to stay out of politics.



MORE: https://t.co/ZsOEOeSLW4 pic.twitter.com/RZH0rNdNxi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 27, 2023

However, ethnically Chinese Conservative MPs Kenny Chiu and Alice Wong lost their seats in B.C. due to a Chinese influence campaign.

Fire Liberal MP Han Dong



According to CSIS leaks to journalists, the MP was chosen by the Communist Chinese as their man in Toronto, one of 11 such China-installed candidates benefiting from foreign interference in Canada's electoral process since 2019.https://t.co/odt7BBkbKO. — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 1, 2023

CSIS called Dong "a writing affiliate in China's election interference networks."