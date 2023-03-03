Liberals’ election monitors kept warnings of Chinese electoral influence to themselves

The CSIS leaker claims that Prime Minister Trudeau intervened to stop the party from axing Liberal MP Han Dong's nomination.

Liberals’ election monitors kept warnings of Chinese electoral influence to themselves
The Canadian Press / John Woods
Remove Ads

According to a report from Blacklock's Reporter Friday morning, federal campaign watchers admitted to seeing "implications that foreign interference could be occurring" in the 2021 campaign but told no one.

“We determined a threshold – and this is not a bright line, this is a value judgment on the part of the panel – had not been met,” testified Rob Stewart, who now serves as a deputy trade minister and acted as an election monitor in 2021.

“That, as it happened, means we did not define a threshold since it was not meant. But we were seeing indications that foreign interference could be occurring.”

A CSIS whistleblower claims senior Liberals were warned about the Chinese communist government influence that was targeting Liberal MP Han Dong for victory in his nomination by intimidating seniors and foreign students to vote for him.

The CSIS leaker claims Prime Minister Trudeau intervened to stop the party from axing Dong's nomination.

Dong is one of eleven Liberals that CSIS claims benefited from Chinese interference. Trudeau has dismissed as racist claims that Dong is CCP- influenced. Dong skipped a Liberal-sponsored vote to condemn China's genocide against Turkic Muslims and Uyghurs.

However, ethnically Chinese Conservative MPs Kenny Chiu and Alice Wong lost their seats in B.C. due to a Chinese influence campaign.

CSIS called Dong "a writing affiliate in China's election interference networks."

Justin Trudeau China Canada Liberal Party of Canada Fire Dong
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
fire dong petition
  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!

3,065 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.