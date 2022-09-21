The Buffalo | Liberals soft on committing to consulting Canadians on net-zero targets

As the Liberals race at breakneck speeds toward their net-zero goals, which include fertilizer reductions, coming prohibitions on the sale of gas-powered vehicles, and a ban on single-use plastics, the so-called natural governing party is not solidifying a plan to consult Canadians about the WEF-inspired climate scheme. Instead, the consultation progress "may" include Canadians.

Canada’s going electric! ⚡️

To build a greener economy, create good jobs, and put Canadians in the driver’s seat to a net-zero future, our government is accelerating its mandatory sales target of 100% zero-emission vehicles from 2040 to 2035. pic.twitter.com/jpF7ubSyLc — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) June 29, 2021

Net-zero is a plan to offset the carbon emissions for the production and transportation of any good or service, and it is poised to hyper-inflate the cost of everything.

Timely and consistent monitoring of industrial decarbonization will accelerate global efforts to net-zero.



Find out more in the first edition of the Net-Zero Industry Tracker report: https://t.co/GxurYesUG9#NetZeroTracker22 pic.twitter.com/PfxtDv4L25 — World Economic Forum (@wef) September 5, 2022

According to the new CanadaBuys website for federal procurements:

"Environment Climate Change Canada will need facilitation services, as and when requested, to conduct facilitated engagement activities to support the delivery of the Net-Zero Advisory Body (NZAB) mandate. Engagement activities (activities include, but are not limited to, workshops, conferences, roundtables and special events) may include participation from the Canadian public, provinces and territories, municipalities, Aboriginal governments or organizations, youth, civil society, industry or other stakeholders, experts, including scientists and indigenous knowledge holders, and, international bodies."

A huge moment for India's environment.



Learn more about India's net-zero drive: https://t.co/rXyVPIAYbg pic.twitter.com/VhMBZNysms — World Economic Forum (@wef) July 6, 2022

"...may include participation from the Canadian public?" MAY?

The rate-paying Canadian public must have a say in the Liberals' great green reset. However, the Liberals are not committing to consulting with voters. After all, they are the ones footing the bill for it all.

Here’s why developed economies must bear the $100 trillion cost of the net-zero transition in emerging markets https://t.co/ZddRS7Dp52 #NetZero #LEDCs pic.twitter.com/CkmbszetAD — World Economic Forum (@wef) May 1, 2022

The Financial Post in 2021 reported the cost of net zero, as analyzed by RBC:

RBC released a report called “The $2 Trillion Transition: Planning for Canada’s place in a Net Zero world,” which plots out a possible course for the country to reduce its emissions in line with a net-zero emissions target by 2050 and budgets the cost of the shift. That’s roughly equivalent to Canada’s annual GDP last year, which stood at just under $2 trillion last year, according to Statistics Canada. All told, the Toronto-based bank believes the government and the private sector needs to spend $56.4 billion annually in six different sectors to meet its net-zero targets. Broken down, the report pegs the price tag at $25 billion per year for building out electric vehicle infrastructure in the transportation sector, $13.7 billion on emissions reductions in the oil and gas sector, $5.4 billion retrofitting old buildings, $5.4 billion in the electricity sector, $4.4 billion in the heavy industries and $2.5 billion in the agricultural sector annually.

The Liberals didn't ask Canadians if they wanted to bear the cost of going green, or Albertans if they wanted to sacrifice their jobs on the altar of the green gods. They know what the response will be.