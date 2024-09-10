LIVE COVERAGE: Donald Trump takes on Kamala Harris in U.S. presidential debate

Sheila Gunn Reid, David Menzies and Avi Yemini are LIVE for special coverage of the U.S. presidential candidates' debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris!

Show Notes

Tonight, Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid and Mission Specialist David Menzies are joined by Chief Australian Correspondent Avi Yemini for live coverage of the first U.S. presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Our Rebel hosts will also be joined by some special guests who will also provide their unique insights and analysis.

The debate, hosted by ABC, between the Republican and Democratic nominees begins at 9 p.m. ET and concludes at 10:30 p.m. Coverage kicks off at 8 p.m. and wraps up at 11 p.m.

ABC has published the full list of agreed-upon rules between the two candidates, which include that their mics will be muted during their opponent's time. The rest of the rules are:

The debate will be 90 minutes with two commercial breaks.

The two seated moderators will be the only people asking questions.

A coin flip was held virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to determine podium placement and order of closing statements; former President Donald Trump won the coin toss and chose to select the order of statements. The former president will offer the last closing statement, and Vice President Harris selected the right podium position on screen (stage left).

Candidates will be introduced by the moderators.

The candidates enter upon introduction from opposite sides of the stage; the incumbent party will be introduced first.

No opening statements; closing statements will be two minutes per candidate.

Candidates will stand behind podiums for the duration of the debate.

Props or prewritten notes are not allowed onstage.

No topics or questions will be shared in advance with campaigns or candidates.

Candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.

Candidates will have two-minute answers to questions, two-minute rebuttals, and one extra minute for follow-ups, clarifications, or responses.

Candidates’ microphones will be live only for the candidate whose turn it is to speak and muted when the time belongs to another candidate.

Candidates will not be permitted to ask questions of each other.

Campaign staff may not interact with candidates during commercial breaks.

Moderators will seek to enforce timing agreements and ensure a civilized discussion.

There will be no audience in the room.

