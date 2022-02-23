🔴LIVE REACTION: Trudeau revokes the Emergencies Act

  • By Rebel News
  • February 23, 2022
🔴LIVE REACTION: Trudeau revokes the Emergencies Act
Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid share their reactions following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement that the federal government would be withdrawing the Emergencies Act.

 

WATCH:

