🔴LIVE REACTION: Trudeau revokes the Emergencies Act
- |
- February 23, 2022
Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid share their reactions following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement that the federal government would be withdrawing the Emergencies Act.
