LIVE REACTIONS: Federal Court rules on Emergencies Act invocation during Freedom Convoy
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Lich react to the Federal Court of Appeal releasing its decision on the Trudeau government's challenge of the ruling that found the Emergencies Act was unconstitutionally invoked during the Freedom Convoy.
The Federal Court of Appeal is expected to release its decision today after the federal government challenged a previous ruling that found the Trudeau government's invocation of the Emergencies Act unconstitutional.
In early 2024, the Federal Court ruled in favour of the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF), concluding that the Trudeau government failed to satisfy the exceptionally high legal standard necessary to justify invoking the Emergencies Act and that its response infringed protections guaranteed by the Charter.
Almost immediately after the decision was released, the federal government confirmed it would challenge the ruling on appeal. That appeal was argued nearly a year ago, in February 2025.
This litigation stands as one of the most consequential civil liberties cases in recent Canadian history. At issue is whether the Emergencies Act meaningfully restrains government power by limiting its use to situations involving real threats to national security, or whether it can be invoked simply because a protest presents a political challenge.
The court’s ultimate decision will have lasting implications for the scope of state power, including the ability of future governments to limit peaceful demonstrations and apply extraordinary measures, such as financial restrictions, against citizens.
