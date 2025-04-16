🔴 LIVE: Rebels react as leaders face off in Day 1 French debate

Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle are LIVE for day one of the leaders' debates in Montreal.

Tonight, Canada’s federal party leaders will face off in the first of two election debates — the French-language leaders' debate.

The debate will feature Liberal leader Mark Carney, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet, and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

We’ll be live-streaming the entire event in English at 5:30 p.m. ET. Join us for a watch party and live chat — and if you have questions for our hosts, send us a Rumble Rant or YouTube Superchat to get them answered live on-air.

And stick around until the end to watch our team ask the leaders questions they would never hear from the mainstream media. Don’t miss it!

