LIVE UPDATES: Thousands gather for Tommy Robinson's Unite the Kingdom rally

Rebel News is on the ground in London, England as hundreds of thousands of British residents gather at Tommy Robinson's 'Unite the Kingdom' demonstration.

The rally is a call to stand up for free speech, oppose government censorship and two-tiered policing, and promote national unity.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant and journalists Avi Yemini and Alexa Lavoie are on the ground at what is shaping up to be the most prolific free speech event in the U.K. in years.

Follow along below for live updates from the protest:

🙌 Powerful Haka by Maōri from New Zealand here at @TRobinsonNewEra rally. pic.twitter.com/XYDBl9XHBY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 13, 2025

Massive Crowd at Tommy Robinson Event!



Follow our livestream on YouTube and Twitter. @RebelNewsOnline ! pic.twitter.com/SgxaIkqk1v — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 13, 2025

A Charlie Kirk supporter honours the late free speech leader at Tommy Robinson's 'Unite the Kingdom' rally in London.



"He's still with us and he'll carry on," she says. pic.twitter.com/Q4PrTu0bLk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 13, 2025

Hours ahead of its scheduled start time, a large crowd is beginning to form for Tommy Robinson's free speech rally in London. pic.twitter.com/r0s9g7abNX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 13, 2025

🚨@EzraLevant provides an update from behind the speakers' stage at @TRobinsonNewEra's free speech rally, where populist-nationalist French politician Éric Zemmour has a heavy security detail with him. pic.twitter.com/R6B9lAQYIT — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 13, 2025

Ezra Levant describes the extensive setup and strong police presence ahead of Tommy Robinson's massive 'Unite the Kingdom' rally in London. pic.twitter.com/hY3Yc1SfMs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 13, 2025

A man from Iran tells @OzraeliAvi about the importance of Tommy Robinson's rally and opposing censorship.



"You need freedom of speech in society... you need rallies like this," he says. pic.twitter.com/p4yhFMKV5C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 13, 2025

Rebel News journalist @ThevoiceAlexa speaks with @AviYemini as thousands of British patriots gather to promote free speech and oppose censorship in London. pic.twitter.com/jCZUf7GBtN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 13, 2025

WATCH: @EzraLevant and @OzraeliAvi examine the massive setup for Tommy Robinson's 'Unite the Kingdom' rally today in London.



"It's going to be a great day," says Ezra. pic.twitter.com/fWRvGwGo2T — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 13, 2025

A fellow Australian and Rebel News fan tells @OzraeliAvi why she felt compelled to attend today's 'Unite the Kingdom' rally in London.



"I'm just sort of fed up with the way governments are making us all out to be far-right bigots," she says. pic.twitter.com/U2WJFpYEVA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 13, 2025

🚨@OzraeliAvi previews @TRobinsonNewEra's 'Unite the Kingdom' rally, which is shaping up to be one of the largest political events in the U.K.'s history. pic.twitter.com/6LMaqG0fTf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 13, 2025

Gavin McInnes tells @OzraeliAvi he's attending Tommy Robinson's 'Unite the Kingdom' rally because Britain is at a critical turning point.



"This country's about to become lost, it's the foundation of the Western world... we're definitely about to lose it.” pic.twitter.com/4xppWxsHlZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 13, 2025