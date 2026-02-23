Local U.K. health service spent over $1M defending transgender change room policy

A local division of the United Kingdom's health-care service is being slammed for racking up a massive legal bill defending its policy to allow trans-identifying biological male nurses to use female change rooms.

Bethany Hutchison, one of the nurses from the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, said her and her coworkers “come to work to care for patients, not to enter battles over whether female only spaces should remain female,” the Daily Mail reported.

Hutchison slammed the “appalling” waste of taxpayer funds as an effort to resist something “as basic as women having the right to get changed without a man present in the female staff changing rooms.”

The board's chief executive, Steve Russell, confirmed the government entity spent over $1.1M (£600,000) on litigation efforts, though no appeal would be forthcoming.

A January tribunal warning found hospital bosses fostered a “hostile environment” for female staff, leading to an eventual apology and ruling that a biological male using a female change room was a violation of the nurses' rights.