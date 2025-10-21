Lone Protester Tries to AMBUSH Tommy Robinson — Instantly REGRETS It

A year and a half before inviting Tommy Robinson to Israel, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli says he kept a close eye on the British independent activist and journalist's words and actions.

“I'm listening, I'm looking for these antisemitic comments. I never heard anything antisemitic from Tommy Robinson,” Chikli told a protester who was critical of Robinson's visit to the country.

The protester supported the views of groups like the Board of Deputies of British Jews and Jewish Leadership Council, which both vehemently condemned both Chikli and Robinson for the activist's visit to the Jewish state.

“I wish the Board of Deputies would see the true nature of the work of Tommy,” Chikli told the man, adding he felt it was important to “connect with leaders who are standing with Israel proudly, standing against Hamas proudly.”

The protester questioned whether Chikli felt his invitation to Robinson had helped Jews living in the U.K. “One hundred percent,” he replied, calling “radical Islam” the “greatest threat” to Jews in the U.K.

Robinson, however, demonstrates “bold leadership” against the challenges his country has faced.

“Give me one thing he's ever said against Jews,” interjected Rebel News Australia Bureau Chief Avi Yemini.

The Board of Deputies is packed with “rich, middle class, reform Jews — not Orthodox Jews — and they're obsessed with being in the highest levels of British society, preferably for the Labour Party,” a man who formerly worked with the Board told Yemini.

“Authenticity,” like displayed by Tommy Robinson, Chikli said, is “much needed” in today's world. People like Robinson, or politicians like Donald Trump, or Javier Milei, populists “who say the simple truth, who speak to ordinary people in the most simple words,” are crucial, he added.

“People that are being called populist as a bad thing, but I think that these true leaders are the real thing.”