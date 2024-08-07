Lord Pearson warns of rising Islamic influence in UK during speech

Malcolm Pearson discussed the perils of Islam and offered strategies aimed at preventing terrorism during a speech in the House of Lords on July 25.

Speaking about the increasing threat of Islamic terrorism, Pearson said "When we use the word terrorism nowadays, we usually mean Islamist terrorism."

"MI5 tells us that Islamist terrorism is now the UK's most significant threat."

Lord Pearson of Rannoch's Kings Speech response on Islam 25th July 2024 - "I understand there is a popular conception that the word “Islam” means “peace”; whereas, in fact, it means “submission” to the will of Allah, or the Muslim God. Devout Muslims should obey the Koran and… pic.twitter.com/twZTomzHRn — Hearts of Oak (@HeartsofOakUK) July 30, 2024

The former UK Independence Party leader went on to discuss how criticism of Islam is often labelled as Islamophobia.

"If we so much as try to talk about Islam or Islamism, we are immediately accused of Islamophobia," said Lord Pearson.

"A phobia is an irrational fear of something. But it isn't irrational to fear the modern world's most violent religious ideology," he said.

Lord Pearson added that he "pays tribute to the vast majority of Muslims in this country" who "live decent and helpful lives in our democracy."

He also offered a plan of action to address the ongoing threat of Islamic terrorism, saying the government should "start monitoring our mosques and madrasas."

Lord Pearson said that the government must "imprison or deport our extremist imams." He also encouraged the government to adopt a policy of requiring imams to obtain licenses before they are allowed to preach.