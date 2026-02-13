Mainstream media responds in unison to condemn 'false claims' about trans people

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie discussed how the mainstream media in Canada has responded in lockstep to the mass shooting by a transgender person in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. earlier this week.

Sheila noted that several media outlets appear to be echoing the message that there's a flood of 'disinformation' coming out about the perpetrator behind Tuesday's mass shooting.

"I've noticed a very specific pattern coming out of the mainstream media, it's almost in concert, it's like they all got the same email or something," she said.

"These are different authors writing nearly identical stories that read, and this is the gist of it, 'In the wake of the Tumbler Ridge shooting, false claims about trans people spread online,'" Sheila continued

"And it said, 'before the shooter was even identified, speculation around their gender identity was proliferating across social media.' Why do you think that is? ... Stereotypes are stereotypes because they're largely true, like there's always some truth to the stereotype," she said.

Sheila also described how the mainstream media attempts to ostracize people who notice societal patterns.

"Now we've got a spate of trans shootings, and instead of addressing why that's happening all of a sudden about five years out from it being common to give kids cross-sex hormones, we're not going to talk about that, we're actually being told to shup up by these news articles, that we shouldn't talk about it, we shouldn't notice these patterns," she said.

"We're just supposed to ignore them and I guess wait for the next school shooting," she added.

Strang killed two family members at his home before entering Tumbler Ridge Secondary School around 1:20 p.m. local time on Tuesday. He fired indiscriminately, killing six more inside the school. The incident is one of Canada’s deadliest school shootings.