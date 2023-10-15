The time has come for Liberal MP Majid Jowhari, a supporter of the Iranian regime, to resign

Only a liar or an apologist would claim Iran had nothing to do with the grotesque and barbaric terror attack last Saturday in Israel that left more than 1,300 Israelis dead.

It was the terror group Hamas that carried out this savage attack, and the worst-kept secret in the Middle East is that Hamas is funded by the Iranian regime. No surprise there really, given that Iran is indeed the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism. And proud of it.

We recently paid a visit to the constituency office of Majid Jowhari, the Liberal member of Parliament for the riding of Richmond Hill, Ont. Incredibly, Jowhari is someone who actually supports the Iranian regime. Naturally, Prime Minister Blackface likes to refer to Jowhari as a “great man.”

But what makes Jowhari “great”? This odious individual has actually tweeted words of congratulations to the Iranian regime. He has even arranged meetings with members of the Iranian government on Canadian soil. And he supports Iran re-establishing an embassy in Ottawa. Jowhari’s track record is so appalling that even some of his fellow Liberals, such as former MPP Reza Moridi, have denounced him.

It is important to note that there’s a huge difference between the Iranian regime and the Iranian people. The City of Richmond Hill has a significant Iranian population. I have lived in this city for 25 years, and I can tell you that the Persians I have encountered are very good people indeed. They fled their homeland for a better life, given that Iran post-1979 has devolved into a brutal authoritarian state. So how is that someone such as Majid Jowhari — who supports the murderous mullahs in Iran — is even electable in the first place? It’s baffling…

Alas, whenever I try to ask Jowhari questions, he has a perfunctory response: he calls the police. I know that’s how the officials roll in the Iranian regime. Maybe Jowhari believes he’s still operating out of Tehran as opposed to the Greater Toronto Area? He’s an anti-free speech thug.

Then again. we know the Blackface Liberals have a soft spot in their hearts when it comes to terrorists. Canada’s homegrown Al Qaeda terrorist, Omar Khadr, was given $10.5 million in 2016, ostensibly for hurt feelings. And during his first disastrous trip to India, Blackface brought along Jaspal Atwal, a member of an illegal Sikh separatist group and someone who was convicted of attempted murder. Unbelievable.

But in light of the massacre of Israelis last Saturday, surely the time has come for Majid Jowhari to step down. It is beyond the pale that a member of Parliament in Canada supports a regime that enables a terrorist group to carry out crimes against humanity. Jowhari is an embarrassment, and he has to go. If one supports the Iranian regime, then one also supports Hamas. That is unacceptable.

Postscript: naturally, we wanted to get Majid Jowhari on the record. But his constituency office was in lockdown mode. No staffer would answer the doorbell. I suspect the cops were called due to my “crime” of asking insensitive questions. If this was indeed the case, I left before law enforcement arrived. This nonsense of the Blackface Liberals shutting down freedom of the press is getting downright embarrassing and boring these days...