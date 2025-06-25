Malachy Steenson speaks out as protests against mass migration grow in Ireland

There are few politicians in Ireland publicly opposing mass migration, but Malachy Steenson is among those leading the charge.

This past Saturday, thousands of Irish citizens gathered to protest both legal and illegal mass migration into the country.

Among the demonstrators was a group of counter-protesters. A noticeable difference between the two groups was the flags being flown. The counter-protesters displayed flags of various NGOs, the Palestinian flag, and only a few Irish flags.

In contrast, the anti-migration demonstrators marched beneath a sea of Irish flags.

"The counter-protesters are all vicious slurs, and they attempt to create a violent reaction," said Steenson.

He also noted that the movement continues to grow, with similar demonstrations taking place regularly across Ireland.

A concern among many in attendance is the cost of housing, which seems to be worsening as the number of people entering the country continues to grow.

