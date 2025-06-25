Malachy Steenson speaks out as protests against mass migration grow in Ireland
This past Saturday, thousands of Irish citizens gathered to protest both legal and illegal mass migration into the country. Malachy Steenson is among the few politicians leading the charge.
Among the demonstrators was a group of counter-protesters. A noticeable difference between the two groups was the flags being flown. The counter-protesters displayed flags of various NGOs, the Palestinian flag, and only a few Irish flags.
In contrast, the anti-migration demonstrators marched beneath a sea of Irish flags.
"The counter-protesters are all vicious slurs, and they attempt to create a violent reaction," said Steenson.
He also noted that the movement continues to grow, with similar demonstrations taking place regularly across Ireland.
A concern among many in attendance is the cost of housing, which seems to be worsening as the number of people entering the country continues to grow.
Lincoln Jay
Video Journalist
Born and raised west of Toronto in the city of Mississauga, Lincoln Jay joined Rebel News as a videographer in August 2020. While specializing in video editing and camera work, Lincoln has also expanded into reporting and presenting his own stories. With stories from Calgary, Alberta all the way to London, England, you can expect a wide variety of content in his reports.https://twitter.com/lincolnmjay