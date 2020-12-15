Mall cops jump Canadian Army Reservist for COVID food court “belligerence”

(LANGUAGE WARNING)

In this clip from yesterday's livestream, Ezra Levant reviewed the story of Joshua Walker, a Canadian Army Reserves member who was trespassed and piled on by several security guards at the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket, north of Toronto.

According to local coverage from YorkRegion.com,

...a security guard initially approached two groups eating against COVID-19 restrictions in the food court. While one group complied, she said Walker’s group was “belligerent.” The security guard called for back-up from other security guards and York Regional Police were called, she said. “...We have a security guard stationed at the food court area to ensure that guests wear masks and do not consume food within the centre, which is prohibited by provincial guidelines,” [mall spokesperson Adrienne Simic] said in an email.

After showing the video, here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“So what exactly did they do wrong? “Well I'll tell you what they did wrong. “They were on private property when they were asked to leave. I think that's the one thing we can agree on, whether or not they did something in the food court — that's actually not relevant. Let's say they broke the food court rules. He doesn't look like an anti-masker and neither does his girlfriend. They were both wearing masks when they were being frogmarched out of there.”

