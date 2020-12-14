DAILY | Upper Canada Mall Security Tackles Man for Breaking Food Court Mask Rules
Ezra Levant is LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!
Here's what we're covering today:
- Man says racial profiling preceded altercation with guards at Newmarket's Upper Canada Mall
- Rebel News wants you to vote in the ViewersChoiceAwards.ca!
If you become one of the 1,400,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up