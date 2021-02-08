Man fined $1,500 for not wearing a mask while protesting against mask mandates

On December 20, 2020, police in Montreal, Quebec were in the Christmas spirit of giving tickets!

Nick Thibaudeau was fined $1,500 for not wearing a mask at an outdoor demonstration opposing the mask mandate, outside of Premier François Legault’s office. After he peacefully received the fine, he was threatened with an additional fine of $6,000 when he returned to the protest. Allegedly, that fine was supposed to be sent to him via snail mail, but over a month later, he has yet to receive it.

Nick calls this political harassment, and he refuses to be silenced by these egregious threats and fines. His message for Premier Legault is that he has no right to restrict Nick’s breathing.

He has pleaded not guilty to this fine and will be continuing to consult with the lawyer that we have crowdfunded for him through our Fight The Fines civil rights project.

If you can, please consider donating to help our initiative so that we can continue to help people like Nick Thibaudeau fight these nonsensical fines.