Manitoba man pleads guilty in hit-and-run on Covid-19 protesters

A man was sent to the hospital on February 4, 2022, in Winnipeg after a Jeep plowed through a crowd of protesters who were voicing their concerns about Covid-19 mandates.

David Zegarac, a man with a history of activism in far-left anarchist groups, was charged by Winnipeg police following the incident.https://t.co/gRt7MTLVZm — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 8, 2022

As reported by the Winnipeg Free Press, 43-year-old David Alexander Zegarac pleaded guilty on Friday to “two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and one count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.”

Zegarac is a musician whose lyrics often revolve around anarchy. He has also been described as an "anti-racism" activist.

During the gathering of around 100 protesters, Zegarnac "accelerated rapidly without regard for the pedestrians occupying the roadway.”

VILE: A freedom protester was mowed down by an SUV late last night. Suspect has been arrested. Trudeau vilified these peaceful protests, and now this happens. Shocking. pic.twitter.com/G08LWmExV6 — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) February 5, 2022

Zegarnac proceeded to ram into four people, with all of them sustaining injuries. One man was sent to the hospital with head and arm injuries while another suffered a bruised jaw and chipped teeth from the encounter.

This is the full statement by @wpgpolice Constable Rob Carver detailing the hit-and-run targetting #FreedomConvoyCanada2022 protestors at 9:10 PM last night near Broadway and Memorial. pic.twitter.com/cWmDR1J4fx — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) February 5, 2022

After authorities pulled Zegarnac over, he allegedly became combative and "accused officers of being racist". Police were forced to use an electric shock device a number of times in order to get him out of the vehicle.

According to the Winnipeg Free Press, the Crown prosecutor is seeking an 18-month jail term for Zegarnac, while his defence attorney is recommending he be allowed to serve a conditional sentence in the community.