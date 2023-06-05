Manitoba man pleads guilty in hit-and-run on Covid-19 protesters

43-year-old David Alexander Zegarac admitted to ramming his vehicle into a group of protesters demonstrating against Covid-19 restrictions last year in Winnipeg.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 05, 2023
  • News Analysis
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A man was sent to the hospital on February 4, 2022, in Winnipeg after a Jeep plowed through a crowd of protesters who were voicing their concerns about Covid-19 mandates.

As reported by the Winnipeg Free Press, 43-year-old David Alexander Zegarac pleaded guilty on Friday to “two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and one count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.”

Zegarac is a musician whose lyrics often revolve around anarchy. He has also been described as an "anti-racism" activist.

During the gathering of around 100 protesters, Zegarnac "accelerated rapidly without regard for the pedestrians occupying the roadway.”

Zegarnac proceeded to ram into four people, with all of them sustaining injuries. One man was sent to the hospital with head and arm injuries while another suffered a bruised jaw and chipped teeth from the encounter.

After authorities pulled Zegarnac over, he allegedly became combative and "accused officers of being racist". Police were forced to use an electric shock device a number of times in order to get him out of the vehicle.

According to the Winnipeg Free Press, the Crown prosecutor is seeking an 18-month jail term for Zegarnac, while his defence attorney is recommending he be allowed to serve a conditional sentence in the community.

