Manitoba's 12-year-olds can get COVID jab without parental consent

The province of Manitoba can now vaccinate your child against COVID-19 without your consent.

Today I'll show you the document being sent to parents in Manitoba that details how children between the ages of 12 and 15 can decide by themselves to get vaccinated.

Whatever you think about COVID-19, whatever you think about the vaccines and the efficacy and the safety of them all, let's just set that aside for a second and talk about the macro issue here, beyond the coronavirus — the government allowing 12-year-olds to consent to invasive medical procedures without their parents’ knowledge.

Because that's what's happening here. In this video I show you the letter that comes directly from Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for the Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Task Force, to all parents, guardians and caregivers of kids in Manitoba.

“Earlier today, the province announced that eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine has expanded to include all children age 12 and up.”

Here's where we get into kids who still play with Barbies and Hot Wheels making medical decisions for themselves.

“All eligible young people age 12 and older or their parent, guardian or caregiver, can book an appointment."

So kids 12 and older can book an appointment?

I thought that was possibly a weirdly worded sentence where I could have been misreading it, until I got to the next paragraph.

“We have attached a consent form for you and your child to review. Please fill it out, sign it and bring it to your appointment.”

“Youth aged 16 and 17 can complete and sign their own consent form.”

Hold up, those are still minors. They're not supposed to be making medical decisions. But I guess all things considered, at least they're older. Look at this.

“Youth aged 12 to 15 can have a parent, guardian, caregiver sign the consent form for them.”

Well, I should hope that sixth graders aren't signing medical consent forms.

But this next sentence is crazy.

“Youth aged 12 to 15 can also attend their appointment without a signed form and will go through the informed consent process with an on-site clinical lead to assess their ability to consent on their own.”

No, you absolute weirdos. They can't consent on their own. They're 12 to 15. They can't consent to medical treatment. They’re little kids.

And for good measure, the letter says that “parents are welcome to accompany their children to their vaccine appointment but it is not required. A vaccine can still be provided even if a person of any age arrives without identification.”

So in Manitoba, your sixth grader is adult enough to decide to participate in medical procedures.

What could possibly go wrong?