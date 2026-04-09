Marilyn Gladu said floor crossers should face voters — now she won't

If you believe something strongly enough to say it out loud… you’d better be ready to live by it.

Marilyn Gladu set the standard herself. She said the whole point of being a member of Parliament “is to represent your constituents.”

That switching sides in the House of Commons isn't “representing what you’re supposed to be there to represent.”

She even suggested that voters who elected MPs for a certain party “deserve a chance to have a redo” if their supposed representative crosses the floor.

So let’s apply it to her.



Gladu was elected as a Conservative in Sarnia—Lambton. She was no fence-sitter; she was one of the most reliably Conservative MPs in the country.

She backed the truckers and the Freedom Convoy. She opposed Justin Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act. She was against forced vaccination and lockdowns.

She even pushed to reopen the abortion debate. She was openly pro-life in a Parliament where that’s increasingly rare.



Now, she’s a Liberal? A party that has made it policy to block pro-life candidates from even running under its banner.

That’s not a small drifting shift. That’s a total reversal on one of the clearest lines in Canadian politics. She crossed after opposing Liberal overreach into civil liberties just weeks ago.



And voters are supposed to just… accept that? Without an explanation? Without a vote?

Well, if you want to send a message, go to our petition page to sign, and while you're there, donate to help us send the billboard truck to her riding as we did to that other floor crosser, Matt Jeneroux.

Marilyn Gladu has left us to guess what changed. Her values? Her priorities? Or just her political calculations?

Because this wasn’t forced on her. She chose it. Her seat wasn't in jeopardy. And if she believes this is the right move, then she already told us what comes next.

A redo. A byelection where she stands in front of her constituents and explains why she abandoned the platform they elected her on and why they should trust her now as a Liberal.

Let her defend joining a party that doesn’t allow candidates who share her past views to run. Let her explain that to the people who voted for her because of those views.

And then let them decide. If she’s right, she wins. If she’s wrong, she goes home.

That’s the test she set. Now, she should take it.