Mark Carney appoints two Hamas supporters to his council on antisemitism

Mark Carney gave a speech about the antisemitic crime wave in Canada — but he has refused to do anything about it.

He won't expel the hundreds of Iranian agents operating on Canadian soil. He won't direct the RCMP and CSIS to dismantle the pro-Hamas street gangs shooting at schools and synagogues. He won't screen new immigrants for antisemitic views. What he will do is set up a council to study the problem — as if the only thing standing between Jewish Canadians and safety is a lack of sufficient studies.

But here is where it gets genuinely hard to believe.

This new antisemitism council has exactly one Jewish member: Liberal Senator Marc Gold, a loyal Carney ally who can be counted on to never say a cross word about the prime minister.

But Carney also appointed two genuine antisemites to the very council tasked with rooting it out.

The first is Omar Alghabra. Before entering federal politics, Alghabra served as president of the Canadian Arab Federation — an organization whose government funding was eventually cut off because of its own antisemitism. While in office, Alghabra personally lobbied the federal government to legalize Hamas and Hezbollah, seeking their removal from Canada's list of designated terrorist organizations. He socializes with notorious Holocaust deniers. He is a vocal advocate for boycotting and sanctioning Israel. When then-Toronto police chief Bill Blair visited Israel, Alghabra said Blair should have been fired for making the trip. He has been photographed alongside Firas Najim, a prominent Iranian activist operating in Toronto.

The second antisemite is a radical lawyer named Avnish Nanda, who specializes in representing Islamists and antisemites. One of his cases was just atrocious: you might remember that pro-Hamas extremists set up an illegal encampment at the University of Alberta, designed to humiliate and intimidate Jewish students and staff. When the university tried to clear away those hateful trespassers, Nanda sued the university, trying to stop them from being removed.

The prime minister's office released the full council membership on June 1st. The names are there in black and white.

Alghabra and Nanda are definitely experts in antisemitism, but not in a good way. We can’t let this slide.

Rebel News has launched an emergency petition demanding that Carney immediately remove Alghabra and Nanda from the council. You can sign it and send a direct letter of protest to the prime minister at LiberalAntisemites.com.

Rebel News is also deploying its billboard truck to ensure that Canadians across the country know exactly who Carney has put in charge of the antisemitism file. Consider donating to help us cover the costs of putting this council in the spotlight.