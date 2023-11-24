Masked anti-Israel protesters block the Gardiner Expressway 'on behalf of all Torontonians'

Instagram/ hamilton4palestine

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In the afternoon of November 24, 2023, a social media account based in Toronto posted a polished video of several dozen demonstrators with Palestinian flags parking their cars on the city’s heavily commuted Gardiner Expressway, jamming traffic to raise awareness for the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. They claim it’s on behalf of all Torontonians.

Anti-Israel protesters block Toronto's Gardiner Expressway causing a traffic jam.



"We're not here to disturb anybody" they say in the video. pic.twitter.com/aYOobI2SOA — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) November 23, 2023

The one-minute-and-30-second video started with one of the blockaders saying, "This is on behalf of everybody in Toronto for Palestine," adding that they believed this action was justified as they were stopping the highway for just four minutes.

He continued, in full seriousness, "We're not here to disturb anybody," and the video, throughout its montage, showcased the standstill traffic of hundreds of cars recorded on several cameras, including a drone flying above.

On the 15th second of this video you see a woman with curved eyebro. She looks very similar to the woman who said every thing that Hamas did on Oct 7 is justified. If supporting terrorism in🇨🇦 isn't a crime, blocking the highways is a crime. @TPSOperations should investigate her. https://t.co/ljtKJrKP9G pic.twitter.com/x6MpneaqT4 — Salman Sima (@SalmanSima) November 24, 2023

One of the women featured looked strikingly similar to Essra Karam, an ardent defender of the terrorist organization Hamas. This resemblance was noted during an interview by Rebel News in Mississauga, Ontario, in mid-October of last month, following the massacre that led to the rape and murder of 1,200 Israelis, with hundreds taken hostage.

When reposted onto X (formerly known as Twitter), there was outrage about the double standards of policing when it comes to peaceful protests. Many across Canada noted the heavy-handed approach authorities had towards Freedom demonstrators protesting against COVID restrictions.

Trudeau instated the Emergency Act for the first time, formerly known as the War Measures Act used by his father when he was PM, to crack down on peaceful dissent against government overreach. Honking horns and bouncy castles merited violence on non-violent citizens from police,… https://t.co/DhrwiPNvQv — Kate (@katewand) November 24, 2023

Liberty Curious podcast host Kate Wand slammed the disruption to Torotonians.

"Trudeau instated the Emergencies Act for the first time, formerly known as the War Measures Act used by his father when he was PM, to crack down on peaceful dissent against government overreach. Honking horns and bouncy castles merited violence on non-violent citizens from police, trampling horses, and frozen bank accounts," she said.

"Death threats against Jewish children, schools shot at, intimidating vandalism, calling for intifada — a violent revolution against government and/or extermination of Israelis/Jews — and blocking major highways in one of the most densely populated cities in Canada… crickets."

All they do is lie and expect accommodating. Narcissistic entitlement. https://t.co/rFxsRqy8s6 — James Lindsay, against magic (@ConceptualJames) November 23, 2023

Professor James Lindsay opined the group’s actions as "narcissistic entitlement."

Many more online emphasized that actions disrupting other Canadian’s lives are not going to win the public support they are aiming for in the Israel-Hamas war.

Yeah that’s going to win them support https://t.co/0YTLThbXsq — Candice Malcolm (@CandiceMalcolm) November 23, 2023

True North Centre editor-in-chief Candice Malcom said, “Yeah that’s going to win them support.”

The pro-Hamas mobs aren't winning hearts and minds this way. https://t.co/UqCUEwIMPb — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) November 23, 2023

“The pro-Hamas mobs aren't winning hearts and minds this way.”

This occurred a day before the brokered ceasefire between the two in the Middle East came into effect, and Israeli hostages are being exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.