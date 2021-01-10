“Mass vaccinations” won't happen until June at latest: Ontario premier Doug Ford

Canadian Press

Ontario premier Doug Ford has announced a timeline for “mass vaccinations” of the people of Canada's most populated province against COVID-19.

The announcement comes as the neighbouring province of Quebec's new overnight COVID curfew is being watched by the Ford government.

In a pre-recorded message published on Twitter, Ford said that “mass vaccinations” may not be possible until June 2021.

“The healthcare workers, the hospitals, the public health units, are all doing everything they can to make sure we vaccinate as many people as possible. “Mass vaccinations won't happen till April, May, and June. “But until then, over the next few months we need to practice the social distancing and washing hands. “...Thank you and god [sic] bless the people of Ontario.”

You can watch the full announcement here:

Friends, we are going to see some real turbulent waters over the next few months. Our healthcare system is on the brink of being overwhelmed and we must take every precaution to keep our most vulnerable safe.



Other people’s lives are in your hands. pic.twitter.com/HmFLDPY9P6 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) January 10, 2021

Last month, Ontario's health minister said that while they can't force everyone to take the vaccine due to the Constitution, “if people choose not to get the vaccine, they may not be able to do certain things.”