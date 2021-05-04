McCarthy allies planning to remove Liz Cheney from chairwoman position: report

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Allies of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are reportedly planning to remove the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, Rep. Liz Cheney from her position by the end of the month, as they claim she refuses to put the party first while continuing to criticize former President Donald Trump.

“There is no way that Liz will be conference chair by month’s end,” a top McCarthy ally said on Monday. “When there is a vote, it won’t be a long conference; it will be fast. Everyone knows the outcome.”

“She is a big distraction,” the ally said. “I don’t see McCarthy saving her this time.”

“This is a broad range of lawmakers who have had it with her,” a second McCarthy ally said. “She’s a liability, and McCarthy’s as fed up as the rest of us that she is focused on the past rather than winning back the House.”

On Monday, Cheney attacked Trump for a statement he sent out via email, to which Trump responded on Monday afternoon:

Heartwarming to read new polls on big-shot warmonger Liz Cheney of the great State of Wyoming. She is so low that her only chance would be if vast numbers of people run against her which, hopefully, won’t happen. They never liked her much, but I say she’ll never run in a Wyoming election again!

Cheney has been criticized in the past several months for her attacks on her own party instead of focusing on the radical far-left agenda being pushed by President Joe Biden’s administration. She recently made headlines by refusing to rule out running for the presidency in 2024.

Chairman of the Republican Study Committee Rep. Jim Banks blasted Cheney’s remarks at the GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, last week, stating she was too focused on Trump and not focusing on what mattered.

“That’s what we got out of Liz Cheney, which doesn’t help us remain focused on that single goal,” Banks said. “Her lack of focus on that, while being focused on other things, and proving her point, was an unwelcome distraction. The sort of sideline distractions at the GOP retreat will only serve to hold us back from being focused on that nearly unanimous goal we have as a conference.”

“On Banks’ watch, the RSC has begun blasting out weekly newsletters modeled after POLITICO Playbook that try to serve up a buzzy mix of politics, policy, and personality,” Politico reported. “Banks crafted his own memo outlining his vision for the GOP’s future that won praise from top Republicans. And the RSC has also helped coordinate media opportunities for its members, with Banks routinely popping up in D.C.-based coverage himself.”