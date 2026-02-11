🔴 SPECIAL LIVE: Lefties LOSE IT in Melbourne over Israeli president visit

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Anti-Israel activists mobilise against the state visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. What should be a diplomatic visit between allied nations has become the latest flashpoint for activists determined to disrupt the visit.

Demonstrators are gathering in the heart of the city, accusing Israel over its ongoing war against Hamas terrorists. Police have estimated large crowds as tensions continue to run high.

Avi Yemini is on the ground bringing you live coverage as events unfold. Join him live as Melbourne braces for confrontation.