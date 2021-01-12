Meng Wanzhou trial: 24/7 security puts Huawei CFO at “increased risk” of COVID

The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, currently being held in Canada for a variety of financial crimes, chartered a massive Boeing 777 in expectation of a rumoured early release last spring.

The revelation was made to the court in British Columbia currently hearing the case to extradite Meng to the United States.

Chinese State Media Announced Meng Would Be Freed

Chinese democracy activist journalist Jennifer Zeng reported on May 26, 2020 that Chinese media believed Meng would be released:

Wow, Chinese media is announcing that #Huawei’s #MengWanzhou will be released after the Canada court finds her innocent, and she can return to China in 4 days (by the way, the court will decide her fate tomorrow).

But on May 27, the court ruled against Meng's application to dismiss the extradition hearings and there was no need for the plane, which was chartered from China Southern Airlines.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post,

Canadian government lawyer John Gibb-Carsley, representing US interests in the case, said the private plane booked for Meng’s would-be victory flight was a Boeing 777, capable of seating more than 360 people, and that it had been chartered with the assistance of the Chinese consulate. Liu said he did not know these details.

Meng's Husband: My Wife Risks Getting COVID From Security Guards

Meng Wanzhou is currently on house arrest in a $13 million mansion in Vancouver, and according to Reuters, she is “permitted to leave home between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. and pays for a round-the-clock security detail and wears a GPS tracking anklet.”

Meng's husband Liu Xiaozong testified before the British Columbia Supreme Court for the first time today, after the federal Immigration Department granted travel exemptions to Meng's family. Liu traveled to Vancouver in October, and their two children followed in December from their home in Hong Kong.

Liu was on hand to ask for decreased surveillance for his wife, claiming that she was at risk of COVID due to their proximity.

...Liu said he objected to the presence of the [Lionsgate security] guards, saying “I believe my wife is at increased risk of Covid-19” because they travelled in the same vehicle with her. He noted in an affidavit that was read in court that his wife was a thyroid cancer survivor who suffered from hypertension.

Further, Liu gave more clues as to Meng's house arrest, the closed social circle of Huawei employees and was questioned on whether Meng was truly serious about the social distancing often recommended to prevent contracting COVID-19.

Liu later testified that he and Meng had gone out for only four meals while she was on bail, three at the same Richmond restaurant and one at a Vancouver coffee shop, that was likewise closed to other customers. Gibb-Carsley asked Liu if he was aware that Meng sometimes did “private shopping”. Liu said he had been on one shopping excursion with her, in which dresses were booked for Meng to try on and she was served in “guest rooms special for her”. Liu agreed with Gibb-Carsley, who said Liu and Meng had also visited a home rented by Huawei employees. Under further questioning by Smart, Liu said he did not worry about Meng contracting Covid-19 from members of her Huawei team because “they come here, they only work with Ms Meng, and they don’t have local families … they don’t have other contacts.”

Michael Kovrig, Michael Spavor Still In China

Canadian police arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer for the giant Chinese tech company called Huawei at the request of the United States more than two years ago.

American officials wanted Meng for crimes including fraud, violating sanctions against Iran and for stealing trade secrets.

Two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, were soon kidnapped by Beijing in what they freely admit is a tit-for-tat for the arrest of Meng.

The two Michaels weren’t captured in a legal arrest; they are being held in a room where the lights are never turned off. That’s a form of torture. They are being denied visits from Canadian diplomats.

We’ve hired one of Canada’s top international lawyers to draft a formal complaint to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. You can learn more, and support this venture by visiting FreeTheTwoMichaels.com.