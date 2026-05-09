Michelle Rempel-Garner slams Ottawa's immigration incompetence — or is it intentional?

This week at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference, MP Michelle Rempel-Garner called out the Liberal government’s neglect of the immigration department, saying it has been treated like “the armpit of Cabinet.”

“What I’ve seen happen over the last decade is no management. There’s nobody in charge,” said Garner. “Shame on Mark Carney right now for not hiring somebody competent.”

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies were joined by activist and former Rebel News contributor Kelly Lamb to discuss how immigration in Canada became this bad.

Sheila Gunn Reid argued that the situation calls for a reversal of the old saying, “Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity,” reminding viewers of Mark Carney’s ties to the Century Initiative, which advocates increasing Canada’s population through immigration to 100 million by 2100.

“I think we should actually presume malice in this case,” she said. “There’s a reason why they’re putting the stupidest people at immigration… Because they don’t want an immigration fix… They are doing exactly the job that Mark Carney wants them to do, and that’s absolutely nothing. Just let everybody in.”

David Menzies suggested this may be part of a strategy to replace aging Liberal voters with a new cohort of Liberal-indebted immigrants. He referenced a recent report detailing the free food, housing, and transportation offered to unemployed immigrants in Pickering, Ontario, arguing that it demonstrates the backward incentive structures that have been put in place.

“They stop coming if you stop giving them money,” added Sheila. “It’s really that simple… If you stop giving them money, they won’t come in the first place, and they just might self-deport in the end.”