Land acknowledgements, Immigration mismanagement, Poilievre rips Carney's failures | Rebel Roundtable
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are joined by activist and former Rebel News contributor Kelly Lamb for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Kelly Lamb (Activist and former Rebel News contributor)
Today, we're looking at a controversial land acknowledgement made as conservatives gather at the Canada Strong & Free Network's conference in Ottawa.
Plus, we'll look at comments from Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, where the immigration critic slammed the Liberals' complete mismanagement of the issue during a Q&A session at the conference.
And finally, taking the stage as one of the keynote speakers, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took aim at the Carney Liberals' failure to develop Canada's energy sector — despite the PM's repeated statements about turning the country into an energy superpower.
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COMMENTS
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Ruth Bard commented 2026-05-08 16:11:38 -0400I do hope the non-indigenous people of BC will be rebated that portion of their taxes that supports Joffre Lakes Park during the time they are kept out of it.
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Roman Kierzek commented 2026-05-08 15:45:01 -0400Regarding to Menzoid’s comments on the so called unceded land, I would expect any force applied to move all those properties houses/businesses off that land would trigger a civil war.
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