Land acknowledgements, Immigration mismanagement, Poilievre rips Carney's failures | Rebel Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guest this week: Kelly Lamb (Activist and former Rebel News contributor)

Today, we're looking at a controversial land acknowledgement made as conservatives gather at the Canada Strong & Free Network's conference in Ottawa.

Plus, we'll look at comments from Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, where the immigration critic slammed the Liberals' complete mismanagement of the issue during a Q&A session at the conference.

And finally, taking the stage as one of the keynote speakers, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took aim at the Carney Liberals' failure to develop Canada's energy sector — despite the PM's repeated statements about turning the country into an energy superpower.

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