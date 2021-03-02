Microsoft wants to track every piece of content online | Allum Bokhari with Ezra Levant

  • By Rebel News
  • March 02, 2021

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant ShowBreitbart's technology editor Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue on Twitter) called in to talk about his new article, Microsoft and Friends want to Destroy Online Privacy.

Here's a bit of what Allum had to say about a new coalition to track content:

“...what the goal of this organization seems to be, as you said, they want to track every piece of content. Everything that's created and goes on to the Internet. They want to know the authorship, they want to know the provenance — that's their stated goal.

“And when you look at the companies that are involved in this coalition, you have Microsoft — which runs Words, which runs Paint — they have their own video making software as well.

“You've got Adobe, also. If you make a .pdf, it's from Adobe. If you use Photoshop, that's Adobe. Premier Pro, the number one video creative software — that's Adobe, too.”

