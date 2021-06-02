The millionaire lockdown class give themselves a special night out, vaccine passports and all

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown reporting! Please donate to help us continue bringing you the truth and the other side of the story with what’s happening in regard to these lockdown measures. Donate

The millionaire lockdown class gave themselves a very special outing on Monday night to watch Game 7 of the Maple Leafs/Montreal Canadiens series. You don’t really think the rules apply to them, do you?

These are the folks who ban your kids' hockey — but let NHL millionaires play for owner billionaires.

"I think they should be able to go to a game," says Ezra Levant. "I just think that you should also be be able to work, and that your kids should be allowed to play, too."

"Not just the privileged lockdown class, which even in this case, is rigging the rules so that they personally benefit."

